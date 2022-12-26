HamberMenu
Four die in accident near Madathukulam in Tiruppur

December 26, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons died on the spot after the omni van they were travelling in collided with a vegetable-laden truck at Narasingapuram near Madathukulam in Tiruppur district on Monday.

The police said that S. Asifa Banu (35), S. Tashika Fathima (10), R. Rasitha Begum (55) and Mohammed Ismail (15) were travelling in the omni van driven by Muthu (52) towards Madathukulam after attending a function at Udumalpet.

At Narasingapuram, Muthu tried to overtake a tractor and their van collided with the truck. In the impact, Muthu, Asifa Banu, Tashika Fathima and Rasitha Begum died on the spot.

Mohammed Ismail and truck driver K. Raguram suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The Madathukulam police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Hospital in Udumalpet for postmortem.

