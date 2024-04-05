ADVERTISEMENT

Four die in accident in Namakkal

April 05, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were killed and one severely injured in an accident in Namakkal district on Friday evening.

The accident took place when S. Lokesh (26), a bus driver and resident of Pallipalayam, was going to Pallipalayam from Komarapalayam in a car to attend a temple festival along with his friends S. Dhanasekar (29), a resident of Komarapalayam; S. Kavin (22), a resident of Bhavani in Erode district; G. Sivakumar alias Bhupathi (26), a resident of Perundurai in Erode district; and R. Sridhar (17), a resident of Pallipalayam.

While they reached Kuppandapalayam bus stop, the car went out of control and dashed against a roadside palm tree. In the accident, Lokesh, Dhanasekar, Kavin, and Sivakumar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Sridhar sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhavani.

The Komarapalayam police sent the four bodies to Komarapalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

