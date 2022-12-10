Four detained under the Goondas Act in Salem

December 10, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Four persons, who were arrested for murder and robbery cases, were detained under Goondas Act on Friday.

According to the police, A. Vellaiyan alias Marigoundan (36) of Thottilpatti, K. Moorthy (29) of Jeeva Nagar, M. Prakash (30) of Nattamangalam, and K. Nivas (30) of Mettur Housing Board were arrested by the Mettur police for murdering a local person. Ragunathan (28) at Mettur Government Hospital was arrested for robbery.

District Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav recommended District Collector S. Karmegam to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against the four persons. Acting on the recommendation, the Collector issued an order on Friday, and a copy of the order was served to the accused at Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

