Four detained under Goondas Act

City Police Commissioner Najmal Hoda invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against four persons who were arrested for selling banned gutkha items in the city.

On June 23, Shevapet police found a 17-year-old boy in possession of the banned substance and questioned him. The police traced M. Bharatsingh (25), H. Omsingh (28), P. Deepsingh (32), all from Shevapet and S. Madhan (31) of Magudanchavadi. The three purchased gutkha from Madhan and were selling it in Shevapet. Inquiries further revealed that Madhan purchased the expiry dated items from Bengaluru and was involved in selling it at exorbitant price to the three. The police seized ₹ 20 lakh worth gutkha, ₹ 33 lakh and two mobile phones.

A case was registered under Sections 273, 328 and 511 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 57 and 59 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 77 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Sections 6 and 24 (1) of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. All the four were arrested and lodged at the Salem Central Prison.

Since they were found selling the banned gutkha items at places where school and college students and labourers move frequently, their acts were found to jeopardise public health. Hence, based on the recommendations, they were detained under the act.