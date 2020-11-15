Four detained for murder of Tirunelveli native near Coimbatore

Coimbatore

15 November 2020 23:35 IST

The Karumathampatti police detained four suspects in connection with the murder of a Tirunelveli native near Coimbatore.

A. Muthukutty (42), a native of Ulagankulam near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, was found murdered in a private land at Ganapathypalayam near Karumathampatti on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Muthukutty was working in a powerloom warehouse belonging to M. Rakkimuthu at Ganapathipalayam for the last three weeks.

Earlier, he had worked in a powerloom unit belonging to V. Chandrasekaran at Arasur for two years.

On Sunday, a person from Ganapathypalayam saw Muthukutty consuming alcohol with three persons in an open private land in the locality. He was found dead at the same place on Sunday morning.

The Karumathampatti rushed to the spot and found injuries on the right forehead and the right elbow of the deceased.

The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case based on a complaint lodged by his wife Jeyarani.

The investigation team headed by inspector Shanmugasundaram found that Muthukutty left Chandrasekaran’s powerloom as the latter refused to pay him a pending salary amount of ₹ 8,000. Apart from quarrelling with Chandrasekaran over the pending salary, Muthukutty also threatened Chandrasekaran of telling others that the latter has an affair with a woman, said the police.

It was found during the investigation that G. Mani (48) of Ganapathypalayam, Santhosh Kumar (27) of Vagarayampalayam, Senthil Kumar (39) of Kaniyur and Rajagopal of Periyamopperipalayam took Muthukutty to the open land and consumed alcohol on Sunday evening. They assaulted him with a PVC pipe, allegedly on the instructions of Chandrasekaran, said the police.

The police detained all the accused except Rajagopal late on Sunday.