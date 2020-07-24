Four deaths and 189 new cases in Coimbatore district

24 July 2020 23:10 IST

Salem reports one death and 122 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

Coimbatore district on Friday reported the death of four COVID-19 patients and 189 fresh positive cases. The deaths had occurred between Tuesday and Thursday, an official media bulletin said. Salem district reported one death and 122 new COVID-19 positive cases.

A 59-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, who tested positive on July 19, died on Thursday at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. A 52-year-old man who suffered head injuries and also had coronary artery disease was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on July 20 and tested positive the next day. He died on Wednesday, the media bulletin said. The other deceased were men aged 70 and 61, and both were diabetic. The district has so far reported 32 COVID-19 deaths.

In Salem, a 65-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for a few other ailments died on Friday and she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Health officials said the diabetic woman was admitted to the hospital with respiratory ailment. While her swab sample was sent for COVID-19 test, she died in the early hours of Friday. The results that arrived later in the day said she tested positive.

Out of the 189 new cases, 14 were reported from Mahalingapuram in Vellalore. Other locations in Coimbatore district where a high number of cases were reported were C.K. Colony in New Siddhapudur, Palli Street in Veerakeralam and Saramedu within Coimbatore Corporation limits and Ammani Aruna Nagar in Annur, Health Department sources said.

A total of 180 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday. Out of the 2,966 positive cases so far in the district, 1,659 have recovered and 1,275 were active cases.

Out of the 122 new cases in Salem district, 106 were indigenous, including 64 in Salem Corporation limits. Fifteen of the fresh cases had travelled from other districts such as Chennai, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Vellore, Villupuram, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Kallakuruchi and Tirupattur. One person had returned from Uttar Pradesh.

Namakkal district had 28 new cases on Friday. Health officials said 15 cases were contacts of previous cases and two had travelled to Tiruchi and Salem districts.

92 in Krishnagiri

Ninety-two persons tested positive for the disease in Krishnagiri on Friday. With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 315 as of Friday. Dharmapuri district recorded 36 fresh cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 286.

25 in Erode

Erode district reported 25 new cases, taking the district’s tally so far to 564. While 18 cases were reported in Erode Corporation limits, three were reported from Gobichettipalayam and one each from Kodumudi, Athani, Sathyamangalam and Guruvareddiyur.

A total of 416 people have been discharged so far, and 140 continue to be under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

18 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 18 fresh COVID-19 cases. The daily tally dipped below 20 for the first time in 10 days on Friday.

Twelve of the new cases were from Tiruppur Corporation limits and the remaining from Avinashi, Dharapuram, Palladam, Pongalur and Uthukuli Blocks. Within Corporation limits, the cases were reported from Anupparpalayam, Kumar Nagar, Velampalayam and Rakkiyapalayam.

Among the total 617 cases in the district so far, 325 have recovered and 285 were active cases. The district reported seven COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, 25 patients were discharged and 848 swab samples were lifted across the district, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a tweet.