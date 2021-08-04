Four deaths, 208 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

04 August 2021 00:30 IST

A total of 208 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 169 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 2,043 active cases.

Four more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, taking the official toll to 2,182.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Department, the district had a test positivity rate of 2.1 % on Monday when 10,215 swab samples were subjected to tests and 219 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 85 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 88,072.

The five deaths reported by the Health Department were the highest among the districts on Tuesday, as the district’s toll went up to 846.

A total of 891 patients were active cases and 124 persons were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris, 40 people tested positive for COVID -19 on Tuesday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,657. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 180 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday, while 514 people are under treatment.