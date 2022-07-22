Four-day Russian Education Fair in Coimbatore from July 26

Staff from 12 Russian universities will meet students to provide spot admissions for MBBS and engineering courses

The 20th edition of the Russian Education Fair 2022 will be held at The Grand Regent in Coimbatore from July 26 to 29.

Senior teaching and admin staff from 12 Russian universities, recognised by the National Medical Commission of India, will meet students to provide spot admissions for MBBS and engineering courses.

Those who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks is only 40%) can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in medicine in Russia, said Study Abroad Educational Counsultants Director C. Suresh Babu.

He further said those who returned to India from Ukraine recently can rejoin in any college in the country for the same fee they had been paying earlier, as many institutions have reserved seats for the students. Students can apply to join from the semester they had to discontinue, he said.

"Almost 75,000 doctors who had their education in Russia are practising in India. All Russian medical universities are recognised by the National Medical Commission of India. The list of universities participating in the Education Fair includes: Moscow State University of Psychology & Education; Moscow State University of Civil Engineering (National Research University); Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology; Ulyanovsk State Technical University; Ural Federal University; Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University; Astrakhan State University; Orenburg State Medical University; Perm State Medical University; Mari State University; Volgograd State Medical University; Kazan State Medical University; Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, and Moscow State Regional University," he added.

Denis Kovrizhnykh, Deputy Dean of Volgograd State Medical University, told reporters that students from India have been admitted to Russian universities for 60 years and enjoy special consideration, as Indo-Russian relations have always remained strong.