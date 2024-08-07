Four-day festival begins at Gurunathaswamy temple in Anthiyur

The procession of three deities marked the beginning of the four-day annual festival of Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy Temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival, held from August 7 to 10, draws huge crowds from various parts of the State and nearby Karnataka. The idols of Sri Kamatchi, Sri Perumal, and Sri Gurunathaswamy were taken out in a procession to Vanakovil, witnessed by thousands of devotees, after which special puja was performed at the temple.

Policemen were posted in large numbers to ensure the procession was held peacefully. Vehicle movement in the area was diverted, and parking lots were allotted at various locations.

The cattle and horse exhibition, showcasing indigenous breeds of cows, horses, and pet animals, was also inaugurated and began attracting large crowds. Breeds such as Bargur and dwarf cows were on display at the exhibition. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, operated special buses from various parts of the district for the convenience of the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.