Four-day building exhibition begins in Coimbatore

February 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (second right) visiting a stall after inaugurating “Build Intec 2023 and Water Intec 2023” organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Over 250 stalls display building materials, interior decorations, water solutions, and home automation at Build Intec 2023 and Water Intec 2023 that are on at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated on Friday the four-day exhibition that will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till February 6.

The participants, who are from different States, have displayed pre-cast blocks, doors, automated gates, water tanks, railings, interior decoration products, building solutions, etc.

Spread over nearly one lakh sq.ft, covering three halls at the trade fair complex, the event, which is organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, has new products and latest technologies in construction.

Coimbatore-based Perfect Infratek has introduced “affordable and sustainable shear wall houses’ at the event. It has constructed a 550 sq.ft house to demonstrate the technology at the fair grounds.

R. Vijayaraghavan, its Managing Director, said large buildings are constructed using this technology. The company has introduced it for smaller, independent houses. The building can be completed in a short period, is stronger as it is made of concrete with reinforcement, and costs relatively less.

“While no bricks are used in the construction process, a well-designed monolithic structure with rebar steels with appropriate strength and strong concrete forms the majority of the house,” he said. After completing trials at its site, the company has launched the technology at the event.

