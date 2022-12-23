ADVERTISEMENT

Four-day Build Expo begins in Erode

December 23, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the Erode Build Expo 2022 which was inaugurated on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The four-day 21 st Erode Build Expo 2022 in which architects, interior designers and builders display their projects and products was inaugurated at Parimalam Mahal here on Friday.

Organised by the Erode District Civil Engineers’ Association and Erode Civil Engineers’ Trust, the expo has firms in the construction sector and allied industries participating in it.

The organisers said that the construction industry in the region has shown sharp growth in recent years and is poised to be consistently on the rise.

Stalls were put up by builders, flat promoters, housing finance firms, besides steel, cement and sand companies, hardware, bathroom, modular kitchen and accessories companies, construction equipment, furniture, electrical products, security system, plywood and boards, paints and communication devices companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The objective of the expo is to bring awareness to the public and the end-user about the need for quality building accessories and materials, said the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US