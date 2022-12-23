Four-day Build Expo begins in Erode

December 23, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The four-day 21 st Erode Build Expo 2022 in which architects, interior designers and builders display their projects and products was inaugurated at Parimalam Mahal here on Friday.

Organised by the Erode District Civil Engineers’ Association and Erode Civil Engineers’ Trust, the expo has firms in the construction sector and allied industries participating in it.

The organisers said that the construction industry in the region has shown sharp growth in recent years and is poised to be consistently on the rise.

Stalls were put up by builders, flat promoters, housing finance firms, besides steel, cement and sand companies, hardware, bathroom, modular kitchen and accessories companies, construction equipment, furniture, electrical products, security system, plywood and boards, paints and communication devices companies.

The objective of the expo is to bring awareness to the public and the end-user about the need for quality building accessories and materials, said the organisers.