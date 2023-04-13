ADVERTISEMENT

Four college students drown in Cauvery in Salem

April 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieving bodies from River Cauvery at Kalvadangam in Salem district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Four students of a government college drowned in the River Cauvery in Salem while taking bath on Thursday.

According to the police, a group of students from Edappadi Government Arts College went to the Cauvery river at Kalvadangam locality.

Four of them went into a deep part of the river and drowned. The other students alerted the Thevur police and Fire and Rescue Service. Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and searched for them.

After four hours of struggle, the personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to Sankagiri Government Hospital and Edappadi Government Hospital for postmortem. The Thevur police registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as M. Manikandan (20) of Kocheripatti near Kannantheri, K. Manikandan (20) of E. Kattur near Elampillai, S. Muthusamy (20) of Erumapatti near Konganapuram, and S. Pandiyarajan (20) of Ettukuttaimedu. They were studying third-year B.A. (Tamil).

Police sources said as water discharged from Mettur dam decreased drastically, water flowed at a low level in the river at Kalvadangam.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the youth.

In a statement, he extended his condolences and ordered the release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US