Four college students drown in Cauvery in Salem

April 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieving bodies from River Cauvery at Kalvadangam in Salem district on Thursday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieving bodies from River Cauvery at Kalvadangam in Salem district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Four students of a government college drowned in the River Cauvery in Salem while taking bath on Thursday.

According to the police, a group of students from Edappadi Government Arts College went to the Cauvery river at Kalvadangam locality.

Four of them went into a deep part of the river and drowned. The other students alerted the Thevur police and Fire and Rescue Service. Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and searched for them.

After four hours of struggle, the personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to Sankagiri Government Hospital and Edappadi Government Hospital for postmortem. The Thevur police registered a case.

The police identified the deceased as M. Manikandan (20) of Kocheripatti near Kannantheri, K. Manikandan (20) of E. Kattur near Elampillai, S. Muthusamy (20) of Erumapatti near Konganapuram, and S. Pandiyarajan (20) of Ettukuttaimedu. They were studying third-year B.A. (Tamil).

Police sources said as water discharged from Mettur dam decreased drastically, water flowed at a low level in the river at Kalvadangam.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the youth.

In a statement, he extended his condolences and ordered the release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

