Four centres for TRB exams in Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) examinations to various posts will be held at four centres in the district. The candidates were advised to follow all guidelines given by the Board.

In a release, Ms. Singh said the examinations would be held between February 12 and 20 in Namakkal district for the posts of Postgraduate teacher/ physical education director grade - I, and computer trainer grade -I.

The examinations would be conducted at Vivekananda Girls Engineering College, Elayampalayam, K.S.R Institute of Engineering and Technology, Thokkavadi, Excel Educational Institutions Kumarapalayam, and Namakkal digital hub, Vennandhur.

The exams would be held in two sessions, between 9 a.m. and noon, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Candidates should reach the examination centres by 7.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. for forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively.