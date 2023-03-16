Four cages, seven camera traps to capture unidentified carnivore in Tiruppur district

March 16, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Four cages and seven camera traps have been set up at Uthiyur in Kangeyam, Tiruppur district, by the Forest Department on Wednesday, after an unidentified carnivore allegedly mauled a two-month-old calf in Kaasilingampalayam, a village.

Assistant Conservator of Forests and Additional Director of Tiruppur Forest Division K. Ganeshram said the animal left a pug mark in the forest, but officials are yet to confirm what carnivore it is; it is supected to be a leopard. Ten anti-poaching watchers from Udumalai were deployed to monitor the area, he added. The team, led by Forest Ranger Dhanapal, have intensified their vigil at Kaasilingampalayam and in Thayampalayam in Kundadam.

Mr. Ganeshram said, “No leopard movement has been captured by the camera traps so far. The Department is actively monitoring the pugmarks. Village residents have been warned not to enter the area and surveillance has been intensified.”

