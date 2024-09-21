ADVERTISEMENT

Four burglars arrested, 45 sovereigns gold jewellery and vehicles recovered in Tiruppur

Published - September 21, 2024 10:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four burglars involved in house break-ins in Dharapuram, Udumalpet and Kangayam areas were arrested by the Tiruppur rural police on Saturday, and a recoveries of 45 sovereign gold ornaments, ₹3.22 lakh cash, two motorcycles and a car were made from them.

Police sources said Thangaraj, 55, of Sittalur in Kallakurichi, Raja, 40, of Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi, Suresh, 34, of Thiyadurgam in Kallakurichi and Murugan Shiva Guru, 45, of Bastar in Chhattisgarh had committed burglary in 16 houses in Tiruppur in a span of few days, recently, and also in five cases in Dindigul district and one in Kanyakumari district.

A special investigation team arrested them based on CCTV footages and leads provided by a sniffer dog.

In all, they had so far stolen 97 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹8.71 lakh cash and five two-wheelers, according to police.

