GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four burglars arrested, 45 sovereigns gold jewellery and vehicles recovered in Tiruppur

Published - September 21, 2024 10:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four burglars involved in house break-ins in Dharapuram, Udumalpet and Kangayam areas were arrested by the Tiruppur rural police on Saturday, and a recoveries of 45 sovereign gold ornaments, ₹3.22 lakh cash, two motorcycles and a car were made from them.

Police sources said Thangaraj, 55, of Sittalur in Kallakurichi, Raja, 40, of Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi, Suresh, 34, of Thiyadurgam in Kallakurichi and Murugan Shiva Guru, 45, of Bastar in Chhattisgarh had committed burglary in 16 houses in Tiruppur in a span of few days, recently, and also in five cases in Dindigul district and one in Kanyakumari district.

A special investigation team arrested them based on CCTV footages and leads provided by a sniffer dog.

In all, they had so far stolen 97 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹8.71 lakh cash and five two-wheelers, according to police.

Published - September 21, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.