Four booked on the charge of abducting industrialist in Coimbatore

August 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four persons charged with abducting an industrialist at Edayarpalayam reportedly due to a financial dispute and snatching valuables have been booked by the Kovilpalayam police.

Kumarasamy, Shanmugam, and two others were also said to have forced Azhagar Raja (37) to sign in property documents, before being released by the group.

The Kovilpalayam police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Azhagar Raja.

College student arrested for impregnating school girl

A 17-year-old college student was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old school girl in Karumathampatti police limits

The minor girl, who was unwell was found to be in her third month of pregnancy at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the Karumathampatti police arrested the boy, also a minor, and housed him in the Juvenile Justice Home, Coimbatore.

