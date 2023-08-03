ADVERTISEMENT

Four booked on the charge of abducting industrialist in Coimbatore

August 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons charged with abducting an industrialist at Edayarpalayam reportedly due to a financial dispute and snatching valuables have been booked by the Kovilpalayam police.

Kumarasamy, Shanmugam, and two others were also said to have forced Azhagar Raja (37) to sign in property documents, before being released by the group.

The Kovilpalayam police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Azhagar Raja.

College student arrested for impregnating school girl

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-year-old college student was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old school girl in Karumathampatti police limits

The minor girl, who was unwell was found to be in her third month of pregnancy at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the Karumathampatti police arrested the boy, also a minor, and housed him in the Juvenile Justice Home, Coimbatore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US