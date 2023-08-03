HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four booked on the charge of abducting industrialist in Coimbatore

August 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons charged with abducting an industrialist at Edayarpalayam reportedly due to a financial dispute and snatching valuables have been booked by the Kovilpalayam police.

Kumarasamy, Shanmugam, and two others were also said to have forced Azhagar Raja (37) to sign in property documents, before being released by the group.

The Kovilpalayam police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Azhagar Raja.

College student arrested for impregnating school girl

A 17-year-old college student was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old school girl in Karumathampatti police limits

The minor girl, who was unwell was found to be in her third month of pregnancy at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the Karumathampatti police arrested the boy, also a minor, and housed him in the Juvenile Justice Home, Coimbatore.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.