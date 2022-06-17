Four booked for shifting bricks from closed chamber in Coimbatore

June 17, 2022 18:59 IST

The Thadagam police on Thursday registered a case against four persons on charges of shifting bricks from a brick chamber which was closed down following orders from the Madras High Court.

The police said that a team led by Thadagam sub-inspector Arumuganainar found bricks from a chamber at Veerapandi junction being shifted using a lorry around 4.45 p.m.

The police seized the lorry and registered a case against lorry driver M. Karuppusamy (40) of Theni, helper P. Karuppusamy (20) of Madurai, lorry owner S. Parasuraman and a brick chamber owner, namely R. Karthik, under Sections 379 of the Indian Penal Code read with 21(i) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

In a set of instructions issued to brick makers based on an order from the Madras High Court in May 2021, the district administration had said that sale of bricks manufactured in brick kilns/chambers that operated illegally is an offence.