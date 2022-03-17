Four booked for land grabbing in Coimbatore

The Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell (ALGC) of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police has registered a case against four persons on charges of selling 10 cents of land belonging to two women by allegedly forging documents.

According to the officials, a person who allegedly posed as N. Ayyasamy, owner of the land, S. Arulraj of New Lakshmi Garden in Erode, A. Ramakrishnan of Velayuthampalayam near Avinashi and T. Joseph Jayaseelan of Nagamalai in Madurai were booked for allegedly grabbing the land belonging to Ayyasamy’s wife A. Saraswathi (70) and daughter A. Manoranjitham (43) of Kaveri Nagar at Pattanam.

As per the complaint lodged by K. Raja, sub-registrar of Singanallur, the 10 cents of land at Pattanam village belonged to Ayyasamy. After his demise, the land was in the possession of Saraswathi and Manoranjitham. A person impersonated Ayyasamy and sold the land to Arulraj for ₹1.50 lakh. Though the accused attempted to document the sale on March 11 at the Singanallur sub-registrar office, the documentation was withheld by the sub-registrar as various details of the land were to be verified, the police said.

Saraswathi and Manoranjitham approached the sub-registrar and produced the original documents of the land and death certificate of Ayyasamy after coming to know about the illegal sale.

The sub-registrar verified the documents and lodged a complaint with the ALGC. It is suspected that the man posed as Ayyasamy sold the land to Arulraj while Ramakrishnan and Jayaseelan signed the sale document as witnesses.