Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals on charges of staying illegally without valid documents.

According to the police, Faridul Islam (24), Ridoy Hossain Refat (23), Shimul Rahman (27) and Rayhan (26) were arrested in Sevanthampalayam within the limits of Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police station. The four were working in a private garment unit in the city.

As per the directions of Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha, the Intelligence Section police collected details of those working in garment units in the city. Upon further investigation, the police found that these four in Nallur did not possess any valid documents such as passport or visa. Documents confirming their Bangladeshi citizenship were seized from their residence on Wednesday, the police said.

Following this, they were booked under section 3(2)(c) (The foreigner shall not remain in India or in any prescribed areas therein) read with 14 (Penalty for contravention of provisions of the Act) of the Foreigners Act, 1946. The four accused were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Five men secured

Meanwhile, the Thirumuruganpoondi police on Wednesday secured five men upon suspicion that they were Bangladeshi nationals and further investigation is on, the police said.