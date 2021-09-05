Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur south police on Sunday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in the country.

The arrested have been identified as Maqbool Sithar (35), Shohil Algar (33), Mohammed Munna Khan (32) and Al Ameen (23). They had been working in textile units in Tiruppur.

According to the police, the four men were picked up from a place near Tiruppur old bus stand based on specific information on Sunday.

The Tiruppur south police verified the whereabouts of the men and found that they were from Bangladesh.

“They did not have proper documents to stay in the country. They had been staying illegally in the city for job,” an officer said.

The four men were produced before the Second Judicial Magistrate, Tiruppur, who remanded them in judicial custody.

Police sources said that they will be lodged in Puzhal prison.