Four arrested with more than one tonne of gutkha

Coimbatore

02 December 2021 23:13 IST

The Coimbatore City Police arrested four persons on charges of possessing over one tonne of banned tobacco products in separate incidents.

The Saibaba Colony police on Thursday arrested S. Prabhu (42) of K.K. Pudur, M. Saravanan (39) and C. Prakash (39) of Annai Indira Nagar at Kavundampalayam with 185 kg of prohibited tobacco products. Inspector P. Renuka Devi and her team apprehended them with the contraband from a warehouse on K.K. Pudur road based on a specific information. The police seized a mini goods carrier, a motorcycle and four mobile phones from them. A fourth man Saravana Kumar managed to escape.

In another incident, the R.S. Puram police arrested S. Ramachandran (38), a resident of Jeeva Nagar at Cheran Ma Nagar, on charge of possessing 886 kg of banned tobacco products. The contraband was seized from a warehouse on Thadagam Road on Wednesday, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising