Four arrested with 65 kg of ganja in Coimbatore district

The Coimbatore District Police arrested four men with a total 65 kg of ganja in two separate incidents. In the first case, a special team of the district police arrested B. Rasheed, 24, and Kaleel Rahman, 44, both hailing from Kerala, with 60 kg of ganja on Sunday. The police found them carrying the contraband during a vehicle check at Marpettai in Pollachi.

In another incident, the Sulur police arrested Sundara Jagadeesan, 21, of Neelambur and Rinu Luha, 28, of Sonepur in Odisha with five kg of ganja on Monday. They landed in the custody of the police during a vehicle check at Neelambur.

