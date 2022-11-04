Four arrested with 5.6 kg ganja near Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police on Friday arrested four persons with 5.6 kg ganja. A police team from Periyanaickenpalayam station conducted a vehicle check at Kariyampalayam and apprehended G. Kumar (38) of Thanjavur and R. Rahul Babu (26) of Tiruppur on charges of carrying 2.1 kg ganja.

In another incident, the Perur police conducted a vehicle check on Perur – Kovaipudur Road on Friday and seized 3.5 kg ganja from B. Velusamy (43) of Perurchettipalayam and S. Vignesh (32) of Vadavalli.

Man detained

The Anupparpalayam police in Tiruppur detained a man who made a call to the control room a few days ago and told that he overheard two persons speaking about a plan to set bombs at two places of worship in Tiruppur and Erode. The police identified the caller as Saravana Kumar (45) of Thirumuruganpoondi. When questioned, Kumar told the police that he overheard two men discussing about their plan to place bombs at two places of worship while consuming liquor in a bar at Gandhi Nagar on Avinashi Road three days ago. As per the preliminary investigation by the police, Kumar made the call under the influence of alcohol. However, the police were investigating his claims.

Idol wing conducts searches

The Idol Wing of the police searched the residence of a man near Ukkadam on Friday based on information that he was in possession of panchaloha idols belonging to temples. The police team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police reportedly seized a four-feet idol from the house. Further investigation is on.