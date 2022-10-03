Four arrested with 5.2 kg ganja in Coimbatore

The Peelamedu police on Saturday arrested four persons from Tiruppur with a total of 5.2 kg ganja in two separate incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first case, a team led by Sub-Inspector M. Rajkumar arrested K. Gopi (25), a resident of Gandhi Nagar at Samundipuram in Tiruppur, with 4.1 kg ganja. The police picked him up with the contraband on Codissia Road around 8 a.m. Gopi’s accomplice Shafi Mohammed, also from Tiruppur, is at large.

An hour later, another team led by Sub-Inspector K. Rajinikanth arrested three persons with 1.1 kg ganja. S. Arunkumar (22), K. Narendran (22) of Samundipuram in Tiruppur and R. Pavisnath (22) of Chozhiampalayam in Tiruppur were arrested from a vacant land on Brindavan Nagar – Poonga Nagar Road near Coimbatore airport, the police said.

The accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.