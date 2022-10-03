Four arrested with 5.2 kg ganja in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 03, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peelamedu police on Saturday arrested four persons from Tiruppur with a total of 5.2 kg ganja in two separate incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first case, a team led by Sub-Inspector M. Rajkumar arrested K. Gopi (25), a resident of Gandhi Nagar at Samundipuram in Tiruppur, with 4.1 kg ganja. The police picked him up with the contraband on Codissia Road around 8 a.m. Gopi’s accomplice Shafi Mohammed, also from Tiruppur, is at large.

An hour later, another team led by Sub-Inspector K. Rajinikanth arrested three persons with 1.1 kg ganja. S. Arunkumar (22), K. Narendran (22) of Samundipuram in Tiruppur and R. Pavisnath (22) of Chozhiampalayam in Tiruppur were arrested from a vacant land on Brindavan Nagar – Poonga Nagar Road near Coimbatore airport, the police said.

The accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app