Four arrested in double murder case in Erode

14 February 2021 00:04 IST

Search on for seven others; weapons, vehicles seized from the accused

The police on Saturday arrested four men on charges of murdering two persons here on last Wednesday.

Kalai alias Kalaiselvan (30) of Krishnampalayam and Guna alias Gunasekaran (38) of Karungalpalayam were murdered on Februray 10 during a drunken brawl at Chidambaranar Street in Veerappanchatiram. The two were involved in a murder that took place in 2018 and had appeared in the court on the day of the incident. Erode North Police station registered a double murder case and special teams were formed to nab the accused.

The special teams identified the accused through CCTVs footages sourced from various parts of the city and arrested K. Vettaiyan Ravi (24), M. Madhan (26), S. Kavalan alias Karthic (27) and A. Alagiri (23). Search is on for seven others.

The team also recovered weapons and vehicles from the accused. Inquiries revealed that the victims and the accused were friends.

The two had murdered Ramesh alias Pragalathan, a friend of Vettaiyan Ravi, in 2018. Hence, Vettaiyan Ravi, along with 10 others murdered the two. They were produced in the court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.