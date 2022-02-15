Four arrested in connection with youth‘s murder in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth late on Sunday near Nallur

Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu told reporters that the four special teams formed by the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police to nab the accused have arrested Ram alias M. Ramkumar (25), S. Subaprakash alias ‘Mokkai’ Prakash (23), S. Manikandan alias ‘Psycho’ Mani, and R. Sathishkumar (25).

M. Sathish (25), a native of Mayiladuthurai district who was working in a private firm in Tiruppur, was beheaded by the gang members in an empty plot behind a private school in Serangadu on Sunday night. The victim’s colleague D. Ranjith (20) from Tiruchi district was stabbed by the gang.

“Sathish and Ranjith started working in the company only a week prior to the incident. The accused were from that locality. All of them were in an inebriated state when the murder happened,” Mr. Babu said.

On the night of the murder, the accused arrived at the location where the deceased and injured were allegedly consuming liquor. Ranjith allegedly had a verbal altercation with them and fled from the spot. The gang confined Sathish and asked him to make a phone call to his colleague. As Ranjith came back, the gang allegedly stabbed him and he again escaped from the spot.

Following this, the gang beheaded Sathish with a sickle and left the body there, the Commissioner of Police said.

Police sources said that the special teams found the accused hiding in Dindigul district and secured them in the early hours of Tuesday. One of the accused informed the police that they threw the deceased’s head into a garbage bin following the murder. The head was retrieved from a bin at M.S. Nagar, about five km away from the scene of crime, the sources said.

Investigations are on to ascertain whether more persons are involved in this murder and the motive behind the murder. As the victim was a Dalit and the four accused were from non-Dalit castes, the police are also probing whether this could be a caste-related murder, according to the sources.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a brief demonstration outside the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur, where the deceased’s body was kept. The members demanded action against the accused under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.