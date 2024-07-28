Four arrested for youth’s murder in Dharmapuri

The Dharmapuri police on Sunday arrested Janaranjan (27), Jana Amsapriyan (27), Gowtham (28), and Paruthivalavan (24) in connection with the murder of J. Mohammed Asik (25) of Kaveri colony in Dharmapuri, who was working in a hotel at Ilakkiyampatti.

According to the police, on Friday, at around 9.30 p.m., a four-member gang came to the hotel and attacked Mohammed Asik using knives and iron rods. He died in the attack.

Investigations revealed that Asik was in love with a woman residing in Omalur in Salem district and when he approached her parents to marry her, they refused and reportedly threatened him. Her brothers also allegedly threatened him over phone.

The police arrested the woman’s brothers Janaranjan and Jana Amsapriyan and their relatives Gowtham and Paruthivalavan.

Three arrested in Erode, illicit arrack seized

Acting on a tip-off that illicit arrack was prepared in a house at Konnampalayam in Erode district, the Erode Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police raided the house on Sunday and seized eight litres of illicit arrack. The police Karthikeyan (40) of Avalpoondurai, Kumar (34) of Palanigoundanvalasu and Karthick (24) of Ambedkar Nagar in connection with the case.

Villagers stage road roko in Namakkal

Relatives of a 10-year-old girl and residents of a village near Tiruchengode staged a road roko near Kumarapalayam bus stop on Tiruchengode-Namakkal Road on Sunday. They said Senthilkumar (44) allegedly misbehaved with the girl and to hide the issue, he attacked her with a knife on Saturday. They alleged that the police were trying to protect the accused. On information, Revenue and Tiruchengode police officials came to the spot and assured the protesters that action would be taken against the accused.

The police said Senthilkumar of Sakthinaickenpalayam, who was earlier working for an IT company in Bengaluru, was mentally disturbed a few years ago and was treated for it. For the past two months, he stayed in a room in his house and his mother was taking care of him. On Saturday, he reportedly stabbed the girl with a knife. On hearing her cries, neighbours Muthuvel (37) and Thangarasu (53) tried to prevent Senthilkumar, but he stabbed the duo too. The police took the accused for investigation.