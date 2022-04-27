Four arrested for stealing ₹2 crore from businessman's house in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested four men on charges of stealing ₹2 crore from the residence of a businessman in the city last year. The accused were found to have purchased houses and vehicles with the stolen cash, investigations revealed.

Police sources said that the accused were construction workers and were identified as M. Sathish (29), his younger brother Sakthi (24) along with their acquaintances S. Damodaran (30) and R. Radhakrishnan (53). They seized a car, two motorcycles, ₹16 lakh cash, gold jewellery weighing 30 sovereigns and property documents of four houses that they purchased in the city, allegedly using the stolen cash.

R. Duraisamy, owner of a private garment knitting mill, lodged a complaint at the Tiruppur Central police station in January this year that cash and jewellery were missing from his residence after he employed four persons to clean his residence at Kullegoundenpalayam on Mangalam Road between October 2021 and December 2021.

As Sathish and Sakthi hailed from Tiruvannamalai district, the police commenced inquires in Tiruvannamalai as well as in Tiruppur. On Tuesday, special police teams nabbed all the four accused based on tip-offs from both the districts, the sources said.

Investigations revealed that the four accused allegedly found two bags in the residence that contained ₹2 crore cash along with jewellery during their first visit for cleaning in October 2021. They managed to steal the cash during their subsequent visits for cleaning the house till December last year.

With the cash, the four accused allegedly purchased houses on the outskirts of Tiruppur and even invested in cars and motorcycles. The accused were booked by the Tiruppur Central police under sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said on Wednesday that as the seizures as well as the cash stolen was greater than what was mentioned in the original complaint, the Tiruppur City Police had informed the Income Tax Department to conduct further investigations in this case.

