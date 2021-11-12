Four arrested for robbing Tasmac supervisor in Tiruppur

The accused already have cases registered against them in other districts

Tiruppur City Police on Thursday arrested four persons on charges of waylaying a Tasmac supervisor and robbing him of over ₹ 9 lakh at Nallur here.

The police said that Rajaprakash, a supervisor at a Tasmac outlet in Kasipalayam, was carrying ₹ 9,13,350 from the outlet’s cash counter to deposit in a bank on November 1. He was waylaid by two men who allegedly threatened him at knife-point and took away the cash. Based on Mr. Rajaprakash’s complaint, the Tiruppur Rural police registered a case.

On Police Commissioner V. Vanitha’s order, a special team led by Inspectors S. Ramesh (Tiruppur Rural police station) and Anand (Veerapandi police station) was formed to nab the accused. On Thursday, the team arrested Senthilkumar aka Karthik (21), Pavithran (19), Manikandan(23)and Kumaresan (30). While Senthilkumar from Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district had 33 cases registered against him in Tirunelveli, Chennai, Erode, Coimbatore and Salem districts, Manikandan and Pavithran had a murder case registered against them at Kalakkad police station in Tirunelveli district. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.