Four arrested for robbery in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday arrested four persons, including two minor boys, on charges of robbing a man of cash and mobile phone.

According to the police, a 27-year-old man recently connected with a 19-year-old college student on an LGBT dating application. The student, hailing from Erode, allegedly demanded money from the man, which he refused. Following this, the student, along with his 20-year-old friend and two minor boys aged 16 and 17, met the man in an isolated place on March 13 and assaulted him. They also took away ₹ 3,000 cash and mobile phone from the man.

The man lodged a complaint at the Tiruppur Central Police Station and the police booked the four under Section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The police recovered the stolen cash and mobile phone from the accused. While the two youths were remanded in judicial custody, the minor boys were sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore on Monday.