Four arrested for quarrelling with police and public in Salem

Four people were arrested for allegedly quarrelling with police and the public on Tuesday.

On Monday evening around 7 p.m., four people in an inebriated state were found driving a jeep recklessly near the TMS bus stop. When traffic police head constables Ranganathan and Suresh along with traffic sub-inspector Narayanan stopped the jeep to inquire, the four began quarrelling with the police, causing a traffic disruption in the area. As onlookers attempted to record the incident on their mobile phones, the individuals attacked some of them and threatened others not to record. As a result, Ammapet police intervened and took the individuals to the police station.

They were identified as S. Prakash (33), K. Arun Kumar (23), S. Manikandan (23) and R. Ilangeswaran (28), all residents of Ponnamapet. On Tuesday, the police registered the case under Sections 294(b), 323, 341, and 506(ii) of the IPC and 75(1)(C) of the TNCP Act, arrested the four, and remanded them in prison.

