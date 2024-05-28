GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four arrested for quarrelling with police and public in Salem

Published - May 28, 2024 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four people were arrested for allegedly quarrelling with police and the public on Tuesday.

On Monday evening around 7 p.m., four people in an inebriated state were found driving a jeep recklessly near the TMS bus stop. When traffic police head constables Ranganathan and Suresh along with traffic sub-inspector Narayanan stopped the jeep to inquire, the four began quarrelling with the police, causing a traffic disruption in the area. As onlookers attempted to record the incident on their mobile phones, the individuals attacked some of them and threatened others not to record. As a result, Ammapet police intervened and took the individuals to the police station.

They were identified as S. Prakash (33), K. Arun Kumar (23), S. Manikandan (23) and R. Ilangeswaran (28), all residents of Ponnamapet. On Tuesday, the police registered the case under Sections 294(b), 323, 341, and 506(ii) of the IPC and 75(1)(C) of the TNCP Act, arrested the four, and remanded them in prison.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.