Four arrested for possessing sandalwood in Salem

Four people were arrested by the Forest Department for possessing 32 kilograms of sandalwood on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang had illegally cut down a sandalwood tree and attempted to sell the wood, Forest Department officials conducted a raid on a powerloom unit in Periyaputhur, near Sivathapuram. During the raid, they discovered 32 kilograms of sandalwood pieces at the unit and arrested four individuals: Ramakrishnan (38), the owner of the powerloom unit; Murugan (51), a resident of Gorimedu; Ashokan (26); and Selvam (34), both residents of Karumandurai. The officials also seized two motorcycles and four mobile phones from the accused.