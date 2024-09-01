ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in Udhagamandalam for murdering woman

Updated - September 01, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 05:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have arrested four individuals, including a man and his mother, for the murder of his wife, Ashika Parveen (22) in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parveen, who married J. Imran (27) in 2021, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Udhagamandalam home on June 23. Initially claimed to be a suicide by poisoning, forensic analysis later revealed that she had consumed coffee laced with a toxic substance.

Investigations uncovered that Parveen had been harassed by Imran, his brother Mukthar, and their mother Yasbeen (47), who had demanded ₹20 lakh in dowry to purchase a property. The police discovered that the family, with the help of N. Calif (56), an acquaintance of Yasbeen, had procured the poison used to kill Parveen.

Following a protest by Parveen’s friends and family, demanding justice, the police arrested Imran, Mukthar, and Yasbeen on Saturday, followed by Calif on Sunday. All four have been charged with murder and dowry harassment, with further investigations ongoing to uncover additional motives behind the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US