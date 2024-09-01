GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four arrested in Udhagamandalam for murdering woman

Updated - September 01, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 05:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have arrested four individuals, including a man and his mother, for the murder of his wife, Ashika Parveen (22) in June.

Parveen, who married J. Imran (27) in 2021, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Udhagamandalam home on June 23. Initially claimed to be a suicide by poisoning, forensic analysis later revealed that she had consumed coffee laced with a toxic substance.

Investigations uncovered that Parveen had been harassed by Imran, his brother Mukthar, and their mother Yasbeen (47), who had demanded ₹20 lakh in dowry to purchase a property. The police discovered that the family, with the help of N. Calif (56), an acquaintance of Yasbeen, had procured the poison used to kill Parveen.

Following a protest by Parveen’s friends and family, demanding justice, the police arrested Imran, Mukthar, and Yasbeen on Saturday, followed by Calif on Sunday. All four have been charged with murder and dowry harassment, with further investigations ongoing to uncover additional motives behind the crime.

