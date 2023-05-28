Four arrested for murder near Coimbatore

May 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kovilpalayam police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old man at Kalapatti on Thursday night.

P. Marimuthu (57) of Kurumbapalayam, L. Maldurai (47), and S. Santhosh Kumar (24) of Kalapatti, and G. Rajkumar (21) of Thanjavur were arrested for murdering D. Vadivel (42) of Madampatti.

According to the police, Vadivel, a sculptor by occupation, was found dead behind a restaurant at Kalapatti on Friday morning. After being alerted by the public, Kalapatti village administrative officer Kumarasamy visited the spot and lodged a complaint with the Kovilpalayam police. The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered for suspicious death.

During investigation, the police found out that Marimuthu and Rajkumar, both employees of the restaurant, consumed alcohol with Maldurai and Santhosh Kumar in a shady corner behind the restaurant on Thursday night.

As Vadivel came to the spot, the four men questioned him for coming to the backside of the restaurant. The men, under the influence of alcohol, had a fight with Vadivel and he was beaten to death. The police arrested the four persons on Saturday and they were remanded in judicial custody.

House maid accused of stealing jewellery, cash

The Ramanathapuram police are on the lookout for a housemaid, who is accused of having stolen jewellery, cash and watches, totally worth ₹11 lakh, from a house.

The police said that the alleged theft happened at the house of Sridevi Aravindhan at Krishnasamy Nagar on post office road, near Ramanathapuram. The woman had complained that jewellery, four expensive watches, and ₹2 lakh went missing between May 17 and 20. The police were on the lookout for housemaid Tamilselvi (45).

