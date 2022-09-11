Four arrested for murder in Krishnagiri

The Krishnagiri district police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with a youth's murder.

According to the police, Murali (28) of Panchapalli in Krishnagiri was working in an iron scrap shop owned by Muniappan, at Panthrapalli. Three months ago, he allegedly fled after stealing ₹ 3 lakh from the shop. Later, Muniappan found him and asked him to join work again. He was told to pay the money in instalments, from his salary. Following this, he returned to work.

On Saturday, Murali was found dead at Ponmalaikuttai Road. Police inquiry revealed that on Friday night, Murali, along with Muniappan's relative Akar Niwas (25), his friends Murali (20), Saleem (25) and Dhanush Kumar (25) consumed liquor. A wordy duel erupted and Murali was allegedly attacked by Akar Niwas and his friends. Murali died on the spot.

The police arrested the four accused and remanded them in prison.