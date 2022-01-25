Four arrested for murder attempt in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

25 January 2022 18:38 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested four men on charges of attacking five persons, including a man and his son, with sharp weapons following an altercation near Nallur in the city late on Monday.

The accused were identified as R. Prasanth (22), S. Pradeep (22), G. Rajesh (25) and N. Honest Raj (27). Around 7 p.m. on Monday, Prasanth was allegedly quarrelling with another person at Pudupalayam when K. Kalimuthu (60), a daily wager who visited a shop in the locality, questioned him. The youth left after a heated exchange of words with Kalimuthu, the police said.

Later in the evening, he returned to the spot with three other youths and allegedly picked a fight with Kalimuthu’s son Selvaraj (27). The gang of four then allegedly proceeded to attack him with sharp weapons, according to the police. Following this, Kalimuthu and neighbours Babu (29), Manikandan (24) and Ramachandran alias Prathap (27), who attempted to confront the gang, were also attacked and the four accused absconded after assaulting the five persons.

Advertising

Advertising

While Selvaraj suffered cut injuries on his head, his father suffered stab injuries. The other three also suffered bleeding injuries and all five were rushed to the Government Medical College in Tiruppur. Residents of Puthupalayam staged a brief demonstration past midnight following the attack demanding action against the gang, the police said.

The Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police booked the four accused based on a complaint from Selvaraj. The youths were nabbed on Tuesday and were remanded in judicial custody.