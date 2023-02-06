ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for kidnapping a woman for bonded labour in Dharmapuri

February 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimangalam police rescued a woman and arrested four persons who kidnapped her from her home in Periyampatty here.

The victim, Lakshmi (50), and her son Muthu (35) were employed in a brick kiln in Krishnagiri as bonded labourers in exchange for the money they had borrowed a year ago. 

A police complaint lodged by Muthu said that the two were lent an advance of ₹ 2.68 lakh in return for employment in a brick kiln on Thiruvannamalai road in Krishnagiri.  However, they had returned home for Pongal festival, after taking permission. Lakshmi could not return to work after she fell ill. The accused Prabhu, Rajkumar Vijay kumar, Gopi and Krishnan (owner of the brick kiln) reached Periyampatty late Monday evening and dragged Lakshmi out of her house and took her forcefully in a vehicle. 

The incident came to light after the video of Lakshmi being dragged out of her home surfaced, forcing the police to action. 

Karimangalam police traced Lakshmi to the brick kiln in Krishnagiri and rescued her. Prabhu, Rajkumar Vijay kumar and Gopi were arrested and remanded.  Krishnan is at large. 

