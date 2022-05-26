Four arrested for iridium fraud in Udumalpet

The Tiruppur District Police on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with an alleged cheating and extortion bid involving iridium metal at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, Sheik Ismayil (35) from Idukki district in Kerala lodged a complaint at Udumalpet police station on Tuesday that he and his friend Riyas from Thrissur intended to purchase iridium metal from a gang.

The gang, comprising Sivaraj (48), Senthil (38), Palanisamy (48) and Gnanasekar (38), met the two along with Vinith and Kathiresan at a bus stop in Anthiyur village near Udumalpet on May 23. Upon seeing a vessel that was claimed to be made of iridium, Ismayil and Riyas together gave $2 lakh to them. Upon accepting the cash, the gang said they would place the vessel at a nearby temple before handing it over, after which they allegedly absconded, the complaint said.

Based on this, the Udumalpet police registered a case and arrested Sivaraj and Gnanasekar. The police said that during interrogation, Sivaraj alleged that hours after they accepted the cash, Ismayil, Riyas, Vinith and Kathiresan allegedly demanded the cash back. They then allegedly threw chilli powder on the faces of the four men including Sivaraj and absconded.

The police registered another case based on Sivaraj’s complaint and arrested Ismayil and Kathiresan (38). Efforts to arrest the absconding accused in both the cases were on, the Udumalpet police said.