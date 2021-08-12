Four arrested for illegal sale of liquor

The Anupparpalayam police on Thursday arrested four persons on the charges of illegally selling liquor at bars attached to two Tasmac outlets in the city, following raids by the Excise and Tasmac officials.

According to the police, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) for Tiruppur district Sukumar, Tasmac district manager S. Soundarapandian along with the police searched two bars attached to outlets in Gandhi Nagar and seized 3,120 liquor bottles worth ₹ 5 lakh from both the bars that were allegedly kept for illegal sales.

Investigations revealed that the workers in the bar were allegedly engaging in sales from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. when the outlets remain closed. With all the bars not being allowed to function due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the accused were allegedly selling the liquor at an inflated price, according to the police.

While the bar owners Mahalingam and Dhanapal were absconding, the police nabbed the workers from both the bars Mahadevan, Anandan, Kannan and Vijayakumar. The accused were booked under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and were remanded in judicial custody.