Four arrested for hunting gaur near Coimbatore

August 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has arrested four persons who hunted a gaur and attempted to sell its meat near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

The arrested have been identified as Babu (40) of Mulli, a village in Palakkad district of Kerala bordering Tamil Nadu, Marisamy (43), Prabu (23) and Babu (22), all residents of Baralikadu village near Karamadai.

According to the Forest Department, the accused landed in custody when the field staff were on a routine patrol near Baralikadu tribal village falling under the Nellithurai reserve forests on August 18. The men were found procuring the meat of a juvenile gaur that they caught using a snare.

“The men used strong cables to make the snare in which the gaur got trapped. The animal weighed around 80 kg to 100 kg. They had procured around 20 kg meat from the carcass when our staff apprehended them,” said N. Divya, forest range officer, Karamadai range.

As per the preliminary investigation conducted by the Department, the accused planned to sell the meat. The four men were produced before a court at Mettupalayam on Sunday and the magistrate remanded them in judicial custody for 13 days.

