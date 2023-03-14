ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for hiring scribes to write exam in IFGTB

March 14, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested four Haryana natives on charges of hiring impersonators to write a test for a job conducted by the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore. The arrested have been identified as R. Amitkumar, 30, S. Amit Kumar, 26, R. Amit, 23, and R. Suleman, 25.   According to the police, the IFGTB conducted a written examination for appointments to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on February 4 this year. The institute had videographed the candidates who wrote the exam besides collecting their thumb impression to avoid chances of impersonation. The test was conducted for five MTS posts.   Those who cleared the test were called for a certificate verification on Monday. During the process, besides verifying the certificates, the institute also examined the video footage of the candidates which were shot during the examination in February.   Going by the visuals, officials found that four persons who came for the certificate verification did not attend the written examination and four others wrote the test for their roll numbers. The Saibaba Colony police were alerted about the suspected impersonation and IFGTB’s Director C. Kunhikannan lodged a complaint.   The police questioned the four candidates who confessed to having hired impersonators to write the examination. Their thumb impressions also did not match with that of the four persons who wrote the test for the same roll numbers.  The four men were arrested for offences under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.

