Four arrested for dacoity at businessman’s house in Coimbatore

February 04, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested four persons in connection with a daylight dacoity reported at a businessman’s house in Coimbatore on January 25, in which a group of 12 men took away ₹13 lakhs and around 50 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery.

The police apprehended the four men on Saturday after they managed to trace a car used by the dacoits to escape from the house of businessman Kamlesh Modi (50) on Arokiasamy Road (West) at R.S. Puram. The 12 men had come to the house in two cars and two motorcycles.

The special teams zeroed in on the car after examining visuals from over 500 surveillance cameras. Going by some of the visuals, the police learnt that the car entered Nadupalayam village at Pattanam and it did not exit the place. The police carried out a search for the car in the village and they traced it, leading to the arrest of one of the gang members, namely Surya Prakash of Nadupalayam. The police subjected Prakash to thorough questioning and apprehended three more persons.

While examining visuals from surveillance cameras, the police found out that one of the accused got down from a car on Sathyamangalam Road near Saravanampatty and purchased a water bottle from a shop. A surveillance camera captured his face, said police sources.

According to the police, the dacoits targeted the house of Modi around 12.30 p.m. on January 25 when he had gone to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple. The gang split into two teams, simultaneously striking at Modi’s office on the ground floor and the living area on the first floor. They took away ₹13 lakhs from the office after tying up Mod’s son and three workers and keeping them at knife-point. The jewellery was stolen from the first floor, after keeping the businessman’s wife and four housemaids at knife-point.

The police are on the lookout for the remaining eight accused in the case.

