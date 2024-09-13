Four arrested for cheating jeweller of 1 kg gold biscuits near Coimbatore

The police on Friday arrested four persons, including a minor boy, on the charge of cheating a jeweller of 1 kg gold biscuits. M. Babu, 53, M. Naveenkumar, 25, S. Prabhu, 25, and a minor boy were arrested by the Sulur police for cheating Harishankar, a jeweller hailing from Pattukottai in Thanjavur district.

According to the police, a man, who introduced himself as Chandrasekar, contacted Mr. Harishankar over the phone recently and enquired about gold biscuits. Posing as a businessman, the stranger told him that he wanted to purchase gold biscuits for investment purposes.

Based on further discussions, they agreed to meet at Pappampatti junction near Sulur on Wednesday. As Mr. Harishankar reached the location with gold biscuits on Wednesday, the stranger contacted him and told that he was unwell and his personal manager Rajkumar would collect the gold.

After collecting the gold from Mr. Harishankar, Rajkumar told him that his car had a technical glitch and asked him to wait at the Lakshmi Mills junction to get the payment. Mr. Harishankar later found out that Rajkumar’s mobile was switched off and he was cheated of the gold.

A team headed by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan launched an investigation based on Mr. Harishankar’s complaint. The police arrested Babu, Naveenkumar, Prabhu and a minor boy, who duped the jeweller of the 1 kg gold, on Friday.

Mr. Mathaiyan said while Babu posed as businessman Chandrasekar, Prabhu acted as his personal manager for the cheating. The police recovered the entire stolen gold from the accused.

