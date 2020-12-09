Four arrested for attempt to buy baby in Erode

Three women and a man, who attempted to buy a baby from a Primary Health Centre (PHC), were arrested by the police here on Wednesday. Search is on for another woman involved in the case.

On December 6, Agila, a nurse at the PHC at B.P. Agraharam, received a call in which the caller asked her whether a child was available for sale. The caller told her that they would receive the child in the presence of a lawyer and hence no legal disputes would arise. She alerted the officials at the District Child Protection office, who inturn alerted the Karungalpalayam police. The police asked the nurse to inform the caller that a child was available and asked them to come to a spot near the petrol bunk at B.P. Agraharam.

Three women and a man arrived at the spot and the police nabbed them. They were identified as Sangareswari (30) of Coimbatore, Kokila (32) and Mohanapriya (24), both from Salem, and Nandakumar (34) from Pallipalayam.

They told the police that Shanmuga Priya of Bhavani had sent them to buy the child and they were unaware of other details.

A case under Section 81 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Rules), 2007 r/w Section 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the IPC was registered. All the four were arrested and produced before the court and lodged in prisons. The police said that only after the arrest of Shanmuga Priya, who is still at large, further details would be known.